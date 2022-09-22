World Bank funded projects, flood damages reviewed

LAHORE:World Bank’s delegation led by John Roome, South Asia Regional Director for Sustainable Development called on Planning & Development Board Secretary Sohail Anwar here Wednesday.

The agenda of the meeting included floods response, including damages and restructuring of Punjab portfolio in response to the floods. The Chair also reviewed the ongoing and pipeline World Bank funded projects. The Project Directors briefed the Chair about the updated progress of different World Bank’s funded projects across Punjab.

During the meeting, the Chair and delegates were also briefed about the assessment about post-disaster after experiencing massive floods this monsoon season in collaboration with development partners conducted by the Punjab government.

The assessment consisted of quantification and validation of 17 sectors included agriculture and livestock, roads and Infrastructure development, health and education that have been massively affected. The Punjab government is currently working on guiding principles and policies for instant relief, rehabilitation and economic recovery.

World Bank’s Regional Director, Sustainable Mr John Roome expressed his concern about the current monsoon flood that has caused widespread countrywide destruction, including in Punjab. He stated that World Bank was currently taking stock of the situation and collecting information to assist the government in immediate relief and post-disaster reconstruction efforts. The meeting was also attended by Additional Secretary P&D Board, Project Directors and senior officials.