Thursday September 22, 2022
Two killed in Turkish copter crash

By AFP
September 22, 2022

ISTANBUL: A firefighting helicopter crashed on Wednesday as it headed to the Turkish port of Marmaris to combat a wildfire, killing two Russian crew members, Turkey's minister of agriculture and forestry said. The minister, Vahit Kirsci, said two Turkish citizens and three others Russians on the helicopter were injured but were not in critical condition. The deceased were a flight engineer and a flight technician.

