FIA summons Shaukat Tarin

former finance minister Shaukat Tarin. —File Photo

ISLAMABAD: The FIA has summoned former finance minister Shaukat Tarin on September 21 (today), in an alleged audio call case.

The FIA’s Cybercrime Circle, Islamabad, has issued a summon to Shaukat Tarin, pertaining to a telephonic conversation between him and the KP Finance Minister Taimour Jhagra. According to the notice, the inquiry against Tarin has been initiated on an application filed by one Arshad Mehmood on September 15.

The notice says that Tarin is found inciting Taimour Jhagra in a telephonic call, saying that the KP government should not return the additional amount of the fiscal budget to the federal government, so that problems could be created between the federal government and IMF.