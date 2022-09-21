FIA summons Shaukat Tarin

ISLAMABAD: The FIA has summoned former finance minister Shaukat Tarin on September 21 (today), in an alleged audio call case.
The FIA’s Cybercrime Circle, Islamabad, has issued a summon to Shaukat Tarin, pertaining to a telephonic conversation between him and the KP Finance Minister Taimour Jhagra. According to the notice, the inquiry against Tarin has been initiated on an application filed by one Arshad Mehmood on September 15.
The notice says that Tarin is found inciting Taimour Jhagra in a telephonic call, saying that the KP government should not return the additional amount of the fiscal budget to the federal government, so that problems could be created between the federal government and IMF.
ISLAMABAD: The K-Electric has shown its willingness to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority that it is...
WHAT are Imran Khan’s demands? Demand number 1: Immediate elections. Demand number 2: Imran Khan should appoint the...
Pervaiz Elahi has raised the issue with the federal government and asked the CCPO not to leave his office
KARACHI: The UK High Commissioner in Pakistan, Christian Turner, has said that he was waiting for England’s team...
CM Pervaiz Elahi may be asked to take a vote of confidence from Punjab Assembly
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Shariat Court Tuesday, while hearing petitions filed against the Transgender Act 2018, said...
Comments