Russia Blocks WhatsApp to promote state app ‘Max’

Worldwide popular messaging app WhatsApp claimed that Russia has attempted to "fully block" Meta platforms in the country as it aims to promote state-run platforms and seeks greater control over its internet space.

As reported by Reuters, a simmering dispute with foreign tech providers intensified after Moscow's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Russian authorities are pushing a state-backed rival app called 'MAX', which critics claim could be used to track users. State media have dismissed those accusations as false.

key reasons:

WhatsApp said the block is Russia's effort to drive users to a "state-owned surveillance app."

"We continue to do everything we can to keep users connected," the company said.

When asked if WhatsApp would return in Russia, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told TASS in a video published by the state news agency on Wednesday, "This is again a question of fulfilling the legislation. If the Meta corporation fulfills this and enters into dialogue with Russian authorities, then we have the possibility of reaching an agreement."

"If the corporation (Meta) sticks to an uncompromising position and I would say, shows itself unready to align with Russian legislation, then there is no chance."

The Financial Times previously reported that Russian authorities have removed the secure messaging application, which has about 100 million users, from the equivalent of an online directory run by Roskomnadzor, the state's communications watchdog.

Popular apps blocked in Russia:

Apps blocked in Russia includes WhatsApp, Telegram, and Apple's 'FaceTime'

It is not the first time Russia has blocked any app or prioritized their own platforms; previously, the country began limiting some calls on WhatsApp and messaging service Telegram last year, accusing foreign-owned platforms of refusing to share information with law enforcement in fraud and terrorism cases.

Moreover, it also blocked Apple's video-calling app FaceTime in December 2025.

Telegram's Russian-born founder Pavel Durov previously said it would remain committed to protecting freedom of speech and user privacy.

Meta is looking forward to a positive response if Russia restores its most popular and engaging platform or continuously uses its own platform as a new strategic change.

About Russian app 'Max':

Max is a Russian state-backed messaging and e-commerce app launched in 2025 and designed for messaging, video calls, document sharing, and majorly potential integration with government services.

The Russian app is often considered a replacement for WhatsApp and Telegram in Russia.