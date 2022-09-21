Doctor injured while resisting robbery

PESHAWAR: A doctor was shot and injured when he offered resistance during an armed robbery in Hayatabad.

It was learnt that two armed robbers fired shots at Dr Faheem after he resisted bid to snatch cash and valuables from him. The doctor was taken to hospital in a serious condition. He has received three bullets in his body. The robbers managed to escape. Violent robberies have been on the rise in different parts of the provincial capital for a long time.

Police have failed to stop the increasing number of street crimes. A number of incidents are not being reported as victims have not much hope from the cops.