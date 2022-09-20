Graduates protest for verification of degrees

MARDAN: Dozens of students of the Institute of Health Sciences (HIS) here on Monday staged a protest rally as they said their degrees were not being verified by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The protest was led by Qazi Amir Ishaq, Muhammad Waseem, Hilal Khan, Idrees Khan, Taimur Khan and other student leaders. The protesters blocked the Ring Road at Gujjar Garhi for traffic.

Addressing the protest rally, speakers said that they had taken degrees from the IHS in 2018 but the HEC did not verify the same and now their future was at stake.The protesting students said they had spent millions of rupees and worked hard for years, but now they were facing serious problems.

They warned of a protest in front of the National Assembly in Islamabad if the problem was not resolved.Later, Assistant Commissioner Gul Nawaz Afridi reached the spot and held negotiations with the students. The protesters dispersed after receiving the assurance from the official.