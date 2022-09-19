Sahulat standees displayed: Perishable items not available at official rates

LAHORE : The district government has placed the sahulat standees at various fruit and vegetable shops in different areas of the City but nothing was being sold at official rates even on these designated shops.

The shop owners said that the AC office of respective jurisdictions installed these standees and told that the government in first phase would supply some selected items, including onion, potato, tomato, green chili, garlic and ginger and enforced to sell these items at official rates. In second phase, other items will also be made available. Buyers questioned why these standees were installed when nothing was sold at the official rates.

The district government officials were not available for comment. The officials concerned believe in showing their performance on the twitter by sharing the rate lists and other actions on daily basis. But, on ground things are not improving for the general public rather worsening by every passing day.

This week price of chicken was reduced by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs236 per kg, sold at Rs280-300 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs12 per kg, fixed at Rs354 per kg, and sold Rs380-650 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs76-82 per kg, B-Grade Rs70-75 per kg, C-grade at Rs65-70 per kg, not sold, potato sugar-free A-grade fixed at Rs48-52 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs70 per kg, potato white fixed at Rs37-40 kg, sold at Rs50 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was gained by Rs11 at Rs68-73 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs62-67 kg, sold at Rs80 per kg, and C-grade sold at Rs70 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade reduced by Rs44 per kg, fixed at Rs110-118 kg, sold at Rs150-180 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs62-67 per kg, and C-grade fixed at Rs104-110 per kg, B&C sold at Rs110-140 per kg.

The price of garlic local increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs215-225 per kg, sold at Rs280-320 per kg, and garlic Chinese reduced by Rs70 per kg, fixed at Rs267-280, sold at Rs350-400 per kg.

The price of Ginger Thai was reduced by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs315-330 per kg, and Chinese reduced by Rs40 per kg, fixed at Rs295-310 per kg, both sold at Rs350-400 per kg. Cucumber farm was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs140-145 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg and cucumber local sold at Rs300 per kg.

Brinjal price increased by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs85-88 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg. Bitter gourd was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs120-125 per kg, sold at Rs140-160 per kg. Spinach price was increased by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs60-63 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg.

Zucchini local white was declined by Rs135 per kg, fixed at Rs150-155 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg.

The price of lemon local gained by Rs40 per kg, fixed at Rs266-280 per kg, sold at Rs350 per kg, lemon Chinese was fixed at Rs163-170 per kg, sold at Rs240 per kg.

Green chili price A-grade gained by Rs90 per kg, fixed at Rs350-360 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs260-270 per kg, sold at Rs320 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs53-215 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs130-180 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs250-300 per kg.

The price of Banana Special increased by Rs6 per dozen, fixed at Rs157-162 per dozen, sold at Rs200 per dozen, A-category fixed at Rs110-115 per dozen, sold at Rs130-150 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs70-74 per dozen, sold at Rs80-100 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs45-47 per dozen, sold at Rs60-70 per dozen.

Peer was gained by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs152-160 per kg, sold at Rs140-200 per kg. Grapes Gola price increased by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs175-182 per kg, sold at Rs230-250 per kg, Grapes Sundar Khani fixed at Rs370-385 per kg, sold at Rs450-500 per kg, Grapes Tofi was fixed at Rs225-235 per kg, sold at Rs320 to 350 per kg.

Guava was gained by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs85-90 per kg, sold at Rs120-140 per kg.

Pomegranate local was increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs220-230 per kg, sold at Rs300-350 per kg, Kandhari was fixed at Rs147-155 per kg, sold at Rs250 per kg, pomegranate bedana was fixed at Rs440-460 per kg, sold at Rs700 per kg pomegranate danedar was fixed at Rs240-250 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg.