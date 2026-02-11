King Charles’ ignorance over Andrew & Jeffrey Epstein not true? Foreign office, MI6’s work comes out

Another bombshell has just dropped about how far the Duke’s connection to Jeffrey Epstein went, because it seems even places like the foreign office, and MI6 had to be involved, in a shocking turn of events.

This bombshell has been shared by royal biographer and author Andrew Lownie. He is a man known for being Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s unofficial biographer, all because of the book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York.

He dropped this hot take while talking to TalkTV’s Jeremy Kyle referenced his own emotions now that both King Charles and the Wales’ have released their respective statements about Epstein, the convicted sex offender.

“I’m glad,” he has said. “People have been calling for this. I mean, there's been a lot of stuff in the papers this morning. I think this is a slight distraction” though.

While in Mr Lownie’s eyes it’s understandable that one would be thinking of the victims, but he also points out that the need of the hour is less to do with sympathies and more to do with is being open about is actually what the palace knew, when they knew it, and what they've done” to protect him up till now.

Regarding this he was quoted saying, “what we do need to do is to find out exactly how Andrew has been protected uh up till now and I think continues to be protected” because “I don't think we've got the full story of what happened and the flight from Royal Lodge and all that.”

“So, I think we just need a little bit more openness about actually what's been going on, and why they didn't address this problem much earlier.” According the palace because the line is they ‘didn't know,’ but “I do know that they did know and they were briefed many, many times by for example the heads of the foreign office, MI6, all sorts of people were giving them information,” he revealed too.

At this point, he did make one clarifying note, which is that the King was not informed as individuals but as entities, which the TalkTV asked about as well.

Referencing that Mr Lownie said, “I just know from my own research that uh protection officers have always had to report back to the head of royal security and that goes back up to the sovereign. So I mean they had plenty of information coming in so they knew about this” and “they've tried to keep it quiet.”

Now because of the public outrage, which he highlighted near the end of his conversation with Mr Kyle, the biographer noted the Palace’s desperation to having to do “something” and fast. Still though, “I think just saying that I feel sorry for the victims isn't really going to cut it with the public,” he said near the end.