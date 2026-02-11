Dakota Johnson reveals smoking habits, the leading cause of lung cancer

Dakota Johnson mentioned, on a talk show that she used to smoke, which is the leading cause of lung cancer.

During a candid chat she was having with a host of a talk show, the Madame Webb star recalled. “My mom, when I was like 15, I started smoking cigarettes.”

“And I… she came out, I had this like, balcony, on my, umm… nice little balcony, on my bedroom and she came out and she’ like ‘Are you smoking?’” Dakota added.

Humorously gesturing as if she were hiding the cigarette, she continued, “And I was like, no.”

The actress further mentioned, “And she was like: ‘Well, let me get you an ashtray at least.”

“Because she smokes all the time, still and I quit ages ago, of course,” Dakota said.

She then rolled her eyes and proudly mentioned, “cause gross!”

Smoking is the primary cause of lung cancer, responsible for approximately 80% to 90% of all lung cancer deaths.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) smoking is the number one reason for developing lung cancer.

Cigarettes contain over 7,000 chemicals, with at least 70 of them that are known to trigger cancer. Smokers are 15 to 30 times more likely to develop or die from lung cancer than non-smokers.

However, quitting at any age, just like Dakota Johnson did, significantly reduces risk.

Some Facts on Smoking and Lung Cancer:

Highest Risk Factor: Smoking is the number one cause of lung cancer, with risk increasing based on the number of years and cigarettes smoked daily.

Types of Lung Cancer: The types small cell and squamous cell carcinoma are most strongly linked to cigarette smoking.

Passive Smoking: Others' smoke causes thousands of lung cancer deaths in non-smokers annually.

Other Tobacco Products: Cigars, pipes, and other products also increase risk.

Cancer Mechanics: Tobacco smoke contains carcinogens like polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons and nicotine-derived nitrosoaminoketone (NNK), which damage DNA and cause cancer.

Health Impact and Preventions:

Quitting smoking lowers risk, with substantial reductions seen after 15 years and smoking cessation also improves outcomes after surgery and treatments, while smoking post-diagnosis leads to poorer quality of life and higher mortality.