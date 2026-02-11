Police detained 'innocent' man in Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping

Man speaks out after being detained in Nancy Guthrie's abduction: 'I'm innocent'

A frantic search is underway to hunt Nancy Guthrie's kidnapper, whose images and a video the FBI earlier released show a man in a mask tampering with her home's surveillance video on the night she was abducted.



The release reportedly led to a surge in tips to authorities, and amid these calls, a person was detained.

Multiple reports indicate he was being questioned, which sparked excitement in a section of the internet, with people expecting the cops to have nabbed the right person.

But on the contrary, the person was, in his words, an "innocent" as he spoke with the press, sharing what actually happened.

'I'm innocent'

Though the law enforcement did not name the person, he was identified as Carlos to the media, explaining that the cops pulled him over on a traffic stop as he was with his wife, leaving him in shock.

“I told them … I might have delivered a package to their house but I never kidnapped anybody," he shares, identifying himself as a delivery man.

It is not clear whether Carlos is the same person who had earlier delivered pizza at Guthrie's residence.

In light of the arrest, DoorDash, an online food delivery service, released a statement reaching out to the authorities to check whether the detained person was one of its drivers.

"We have reached out to law enforcement and are ready to support their critical investigation in any way we can. Like tens of millions around the world, our hearts are with the Guthrie family during this heart-wrenching time," the company said on X.

'I didn't even know Nancy Guthrie'

Outside his home in Rio Rico, Arizona, teeming with reporters, Carlos delivers a shocking claim, sharing that the police detained me for questioning over Guthrie's abduction, but I never heard about her.

“They told me I was being detained for kidnapping. I asked them, ‘kidnapping of who?’” he says.

Carlos's detainment illustrates the challenges the authorities are facing to nab Guthrie's kidnapper, as her abduction marked the 10th day.