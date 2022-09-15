Pakistan, India talks on contentious water projects next month

LAHORE: Another round of water talks with India on contentious projects will be held next month, quoting sources, reported local media on Wednesday.
Pakistan’s Indus Water Commissioner Syed Mehar Ali Shah has written a letter to his Indian counterpart, for another round of talks to discuss disputed water projects under the Indus Water Treaty, sources said.
An Indian delegation is expected to visit Pakistan in October. The last meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) was held in May 2022. The two sides will discuss Pakal Dul, Lower Kalnai and other controversial water projects of India. The Indian side has assured to arrange visits/inspections of Pakal Dul and other controversial water projects, the sources added. On Pakal Dul, Islamabad’s fears the design of the project could affect the flow of the Chenab River which would have a direct impact on the agricultural areas adjacent to Marala Headworks near Sialkot.
