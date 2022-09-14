Unclaimed bodies buried

PESHAWAR: After the successful completion of the pilot project of rehabilitation of drug addicts, the district...
ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PPP parliamentary leader in the Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani visited the British...
PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has appreciated the resolve and determination of the employees of the Forest...
PESHAWAR: The shortage of doctors in government hospitals echoed in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday as the...
PESHAWAR: Actively engaged in the rescue and relief operations in the flood-hit areas, the Al-Khidmat Foundation has...
ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has said the Army Chief’s appointment should be made on seniority...
Comments