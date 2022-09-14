 
Dengue on the rise in Takhtbhai

By Our Correspondent
September 14, 2022

TAKHTBHAI: Dozens of patients suffering from dengue fever were admitted to the hospital as the mosquito-borne disease has affected thousands of people inTakhtbhai and the adjoining areas.

The people of Takhtbhai and adjoin towns have appealed to the district administration and health department to carry out fog spray against the dengue in all areas union councils to save them from the fast spreading fatal disease.

