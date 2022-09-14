Dengue on the rise in Takhtbhai

TAKHTBHAI: Dozens of patients suffering from dengue fever were admitted to the hospital as the mosquito-borne disease has affected thousands of people inTakhtbhai and the adjoining areas.
The people of Takhtbhai and adjoin towns have appealed to the district administration and health department to carry out fog spray against the dengue in all areas union councils to save them from the fast spreading fatal disease.
PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has appreciated the resolve and determination of the employees of the Forest...
ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Tuesday returned six references to the NAB against National Assembly Speaker...
PESHAWAR: Chamkani Youth Movement, a representative organisation of the Chamkani tribe of Kurram, on Tuesday staged a...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet in a meeting on Tuesday approved the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Climate Change Policy...
PESHAWAR: To ensure transparent relief compensation to the flood affectees, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has...
PESHAWAR: Actively engaged in the rescue and relief operations in the flood-hit areas, the Al-Khidmat Foundation has...
Comments