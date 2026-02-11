Chris, Liam Hemsworth support their father post Alzheimer’s diagnosis

Chris and Liam Hemsworth took their parents, Leonie and Craig at the star-studded Crime 101 premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The Thor actor, 42, and his younger brother, 36, posed with their parents, after Chris recently opened up about his dad's, battle with early-stage Alzheimer's.

Chris, who also revealed he is at a higher risk of developing the neurodegenerative disorder himself — looked handsome as ever in a dark brown suit.

While the ailing father-of-three wore a long brown coat over it, and a white button-up underneath.

Liam rocked his casual look, wearing a white jacket with a t-shirt underneath, and brown pants. He completed the outfit with white sneakers.

So, what is Alzheimer’s disease that Chris and Liam Hemsworth’s father has?

Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder and the most common cause of dementia.

It affects memory, behavior, thinking and the ability to perform daily tasks. The condition gradually worsens over time, beginning with mild memory lapses and eventually leading to severe cognitive decline.

Why Does It Happen?

Alzheimer’s occurs due to abnormal buildup of beta-amyloid plaques and tau protein tangles in the brain, which damage and destroy neurons.

Age is the strongest risk factor, but genetics, chronic inflammation, cardiovascular disease, and lifestyle factors also contribute to its development.

Treatment:

There is no cure, but medications such as cholinesterase inhibitors and supportive therapies can help manage symptoms and improve quality of life.