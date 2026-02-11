Savannah Guthrie expresses fresh hope as person detained for questioning over kidnapping of Nancy

Savannah reposted the images and video on her Instagram handle

US TV host Savannah Guthrie has expressed fresh hope as a person has been detained for questioning over kidnapping of her mother Nancy.

According to reports, authorities have detained a person for questioning over the kidnapping of the mother of Savannah Guthrie.

The same day the FBI has also released new photos of an apparent suspect in the case.

Citing unnamed law enforcement sources, major networks CNN, ABC and Fox reported that law enforcement officials have detained someone for questioning in connection to the abduction of Nancy Guthrie, who is being held for ransom.

The person has not been charged, CNN reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, the FBI released images showing a person in a full-face balaclava apparently tampering with a front-door camera outside Nancy Guthrie´s home in the southwestern city of Tucson, Arizona.

The six photographs and three videos posted by FBI Director Kash Patel on his X account show an individual on a deserted doorstep in the dark, in eerie black-and-white imagery.

The person is described as an "armed individual."

Savannah reposted the images and video on her Instagram handle and shared the hope, saying “We believe she is still alive. Bring her home.”

In another post, she said “Someone out there recognizes this person. We believe she is still out there. Bring her home.”