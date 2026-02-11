Kate Middleton, Prince William's major plan revealed after statement on Andrew scandal

Kensington Palace released a statement on behalf of Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate Middleton are planning a bombshell TV interview as King Charles popularity is at all-time low amid Epstein scandal surrounding Andrew.

According to a report by the New Idea, the future King and Queen are planning their own interview-documentary to be aired later this year, working with the archive team.

“It’s long overdue,” the insiders told the outlet.

“The King’s popularity is at an all-time low, and the weight of the monarchy is on their shoulders.”

The royal confidant said Kate and William are concerned about the popularity of the royals amid the controversy and is planning their own TV project to give a rare insight into their lives in a bid to change the narrative.

The royal insider said, “For Wills, it’s like watching a car crash in slow motion, and it’s one big fat mess. He knows he and Kate are the only ones who can fix it.”

“It’s long overdue for them to give the world a peek inside the lives of the future King and Queen of England – and a chance to show Harry and Meghan how it’s done,” the spy continued.

Earlier, Kate and William spokesperson said the royal couple is ‘deeply concerned’ by the continuing revelations.

The Spokesperson said, “I can confirm The Prince and Princess have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations.”

“Their thoughts remain focused on the victims.”