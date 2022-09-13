Filmstar Resham distributes food among flood survivors

CHARSADDA: Filmstar Resham visited the flood-hit areas here on Monday and distributed food items and dry fruit among the children. The actress visited the flood-stricken areas along with Regional Commissioner of federal ombudsman Rubab Mehdi and distributed food to needy women and children.

Resham cooked food for around 2,000 people. She distributed dry fruit, milk, biscuits, dates and other food items among the children.Talking to reporters, she said the recent flash floods had caused widespread destruction in the country.

She said the floods washed away the belongings of the people, who needed help to cope with this situation.The filmstar said besides the government and non-governmental organizations, the affluent people should come forward and help the flood-hit people.

Resham said it was our collective responsibility to help rehabilitate the people, whose houses were swept away by the floods. She said she would help construct bathrooms in the flood-hit villages and distribute quilts and mattresses among the needy people to help them cope with the coming winter. She thanked Rubab Mehdi and her team for assisting her during the visit.