Kate Hudson's eldest son wants to stay home after graduation?

Kate Hudson celebrated son Ryder's 22nd birthday with a sweet message.

On Wednesday, the actress and singer took to Instagram and shared a carousel of throwback photos of Ryder.

One of the pictures showed Ryder snuggled up with the family pets, while another showed him swimming with his younger brother Bingham. Notably, one photo showed Ryder spending time with sister Rani.

In the caption, Kate wrote, "22 today Funny, kind, beautiful inside and out and somehow still wants to stay home after graduation."

"I’ll take the win. So proud of the man you are @mr.ryderrobinson Being your Ma is a gift," she added.

Kate concluded with "Happy Birthday to Ryder!!!!"

Fans and followers also poured their love in the comments section. One user wrote, "Happiest Birthday to the sweetest coolest kindest @mr.ryderrobinson wishing you the best year ever."

"@mr.ryderrobinson happy birthday we love you!!!" another added.

Kate Hudson is mother of three children: two sons and one daughter. She shares son Ryder with ex-husband Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson and another son Bingham with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy. Meanwhile, she shares daughter Rani Rose with her current fiancé Danny Fujukawa.

In 2021, Kate joked about each of her kids having different father, saying in an interview, "I've got multiple dads, I've got kids all over the place."