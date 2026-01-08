Kate Middleton warned inner circle may have ‘stabbed her in the back’

Kate Middleton receives scathing warned that someone in her inner circle may have “stabbed her in the back” after a high-profile magazine feature praising her future role as queen consort sparked unease among royal watchers.

The Times Magazine cover, headlined “Arise, Queen Kate,” featured friends and palace insiders describing how the Princess of Wales could shape the monarchy when Prince William becomes king.

While Kate and her staff are said to have had no control over the headline, an expert still warned the Princess that her team may have “stabbed her in the back.”

She argued the timing and tone of the article risk appearing insensitive toward Queen Camilla, particularly as King Charles III continues cancer treatment, per Newsweek.

Daily Mail columnist Amanda Platell penned, "Be careful Kate. You don't realize it, but your inner circle may have inadvertently stabbed you in the back.”

"Did those ‘close long-term friends’ of William and Kate have their approval to talk? Did Kate and William, in fact, sanction this article in The Times Magazine about her intentions when she becomes Queen?” she asked.

The expert continued, "We may never know, but even if they did not, it is surely ill-advised of their close circle to talk about her future in this way.

"Kate would never have intended any slight against Camilla, of course. But I can’t be the only person to think that this emphasis on her queenly qualities is a slap in the face for the present Queen."