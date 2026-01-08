WhatsApp rolls out new features for group chats

WhatsApp has announced a fresh set of several new group chat features designed to help users stay better connected, express themselves more clearly, and manage conversations with ease.

One such update allows users to tag themselves with a role in any given chat group. These tags are customisable for each group and will add quick context in crowded conversations.

For example, the users might see the other user's name as "Anna's Dad" in a family group and "Goalkeeper" in a sports group. This feature can be particularly useful in large WhatsApp groups where faces and roles tend to become muddled.

WhatsApp is also bringing text stickers. Type a word in Sticker Search, turn it into a sticker, and save it straight into your sticker packs without sending it first. It will make chats more creative and visually lively and offer more personalised messaging tools.

Another useful enhancement is custom event reminders within group chats. When creating an event, you can set early reminders for participants so that everybody remembers on time to either join a call or head out for a planned celebration.

The new WhatsApp updates will be joining the existing features such as 2GB file sharing, HD media, screen sharing, and voice chats.