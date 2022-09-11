Pakistan out of SAFF Women’s Championship

KARACHI: Pakistan on Saturday exited SAFF Women's Championship when they were routed by Bangladesh 6-0 in their Group A second round fixture of the at the Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu.

Bangladesh's skipper Sabina Khatun hit the first hat-trick of the event.

Pakistan's women did not show any spark against Bangladesh who qualified for the semi-finals with back-to-back wins.

Following a 0-3 defeat at the hands of India in their opener, it was expected that Pakistan would play better football against Bangladesh but again the team did not show any sting in the clash dominated by the Bangladeshi girls.

Bangladesh got onto the score-sheet in the third minute when Monika Chakma struck on rebound. In the 28th minute, Mosammat Jahan added to their tally when she was smartly fed by her skipper Sabina. And it was now the turn of Sabina who struck a treble, scoring goals in the 31st, 35th and 58th minute to provide a 5-0 lead to her side.

Substitute Ritu Chakma added to the misery of Pakistan when she landed the sixth goal with a pile-driver to enable her side to seal a huge win.

Bangladesh, with six points, qualified for the semi-finals. This was the second straight loss for Pakistan and they are now put of the event with a game against Maldives in hand.

Former Pakistan senior men's team assistant coach and Masha United women team coach Nasir Ismail questioned the strategy of Pakistan team coach Adeel Rizki. "The issue is that coaching inexperience was seen," Nasir told 'The News'.

"And the big question is that you did not make any combination during one and a half month training. The positioning behaviour was seen nowhere," Nasir pointed out.

"They did not keep possession of the ball. They got the ball and went for major drive.

The coach did not use the bench despite the fact that your on-field team had some unfit players. After conceding four goals keeper Mahpara should have been changed," Nasir said.

"It was the mindset of the coaching panel not to give chance to the bench. If you are out of the event give chance to every girl on the bench," Nasir advised the coaching panel.

Nasir said that he would hire the services of Bangladesh skipper Sabina Khatun for Masha United for the National Championship.

"InshaAllah we will hire the services of Sabina for national event.

We are making a strong team. We will hire four Nepalese players and two from other nations and a strong team will be fielded in the national event," Nasir said.