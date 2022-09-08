Youth commits suicide after killing brother

MINGORA: A youth committed suicide after killing his own brother in Kabal area in Swat district on Wednesday.
The police said that two young brothers identified as Ikramullah and Rafiullah exchanged harsh words about a petty issue in the Kabal area in Swat. They said that Ikramullah in a fit of anger opened fire on Rafiullah, killing him on the spot.
Ikramullah later ended his life by shooting himself. The police have shifted the bodies to the hospital in Kabal and registered a case and started an investigation.
