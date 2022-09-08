KP finish top in first leg of T20 Cup

RAWALPINDI: Defending champions Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) stayed unbeaten in the first leg of the Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23 with yet another thumping win against Balochistan here at the Pindi Stadium Wednesday.

The victory was their fifth consecutive during the first leg that concluded at Rawalpindi Wednesday.

Mohammad Sarwar Afridi’s whirlwind 38 not out helped Khyber Pakhtunkhwa put the first 200-plus score of this year’s edition. Balochistan fell 27 runs short of the 202-run target. In day’s second match Saim Ayub’s half-century scripted Sindh’s six-wicket win over Southern Punjab in the second match of the day. This is Sindh’s third win of the tournament. The action now moves to Multan from September 10.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the winners of the last two editions, sit comfortably at the top of the points table with 10 points. Balochistan follow them with six points. Sindh, locked with Balochistan on points, are third, while Northern and Southern Punjab are fourth and fifth. Central Punjab, who could manage only one win in five matches, are languishing at the bottom.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s perfect title defence continued Wednesday as they also recorded the first 200-plus score of the tournament, thanks to a scintillating 38 not out in just 11 balls by Mohammad Sarwar Afridi.

Sarwar spanked three sixes and smashed four fours to lift Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to 201 for five after his captain Khalid Usman elected to bat. Aamer Azmat, who made 13-ball 22 not out, duly supported him, as the two added 49 runs in the last 19 balls.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, despite losing Mohammad Haris in the first over, were provided a solid start from Sahibzada Farhan (48 off 33) and Kamran Ghulam (57 off 38) with an 84-run second wicket stand.

Farhan struck seven fours and Kamran’s destructive half-century was studded with four sixes and as many fours. When it came to defending the towering target, pacers Mohammad Imran and Imran Khan Snr provided their side regular breakthroughs as Balochistan were bowled out for 174 with seven balls spare.

Balochistan captain Yasir Shah and Haris Sohail scored 44 off 27 and 39 off 19. All-rounder Hussain Talat and Kashif Bhatti made 24 each, off 17 and nine balls, respectively, but Balochistan never fully recovered from the top order collapse with Asad Shafiq, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai and Haseebullah falling inside 14 balls.

In day’s second match, left-handed emerging opener Saim Ayub played a brilliant knock of 56 in Sindh’s six-wicket win over Southern Punjab. Saim struck seven fours and two sixes and provided a solid start to the run chase with Sharjeel Khan, who blasted 49 in 26 balls. The pair added 83 runs for the first wicket before Omair Bin Yousuf’s 54 not out in 35 balls (four fours and two sixes) ensured Sindh retained the momentum and overhauled the 176-run target with four balls spare.

Sindh beat Southern Punjab by 6 wickets: Southern Punjab 175-6, 20 overs (Hassan Khan 48 not out, Zain Abbas 48, Mohammad Ilyas 25 not out, Sharoon Siraj 23; Abrar Ahmed 3-30). Sindh 181-4, 19.2 overs (Saim Ayub 56, Omair Bin Yousuf 54 not out, Sharjeel Khan 49; Hassan Khan 2-21). Player of the match: Saim Ayub (Sindh).