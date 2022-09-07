Infectious Diseases Hospital attached to IPH

LAHORE:The Punjab government has integrated the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH), Lahore with the Institute of Public Health (IPH).

According to a press release, the affiliation of IDH with IPH has given the hospital the status of a teaching institution. Dean IPH Prof Dr Zarfashan Tahir while presiding over a meeting to review the matters and present scenario of the Hospital for Infectious Diseases, said that the first priority was to upgrade the hospital to ensure the provision of quality treatment and diagnostic facilities to patients. She said that the Infectious Diseases Hospital has now come under the Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department and its administrative control has been given to IPH. The medical superintendent of the hospital Dr Sohail Ahmed briefed the meeting about the affairs and working of the hospital.