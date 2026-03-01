'Sinners' Delroy Lindo breaks silence on BAFTA's Tourette’s incident at NAACP Image Awards

Delroy Lindo has finally opened up about last week’s unfortunate incident at the BAFTA Film Awards.

At the 2026 NAACP Image Awards, Lindo reflected on the unfortunate incident the happened at BAFTA and showed gratitude to everyone for showing unwavering support.

For those unaware, guest John Davidson, with Tourette’s syndrome, blurted out a racial slur, the N-word, when the 73-year-old British-American actor was on stage to present the award for Best Visual Effects with his Sinners co-star Michael B. Jordan.

The moment was broadcast without editing, which sparked severe criticism and led BBC to issue an apology.

"We apologise that this was not edited out prior to broadcast and it will now be removed from the version on BBC iPlayer,” the apology read.

With his Sinners writer-director Ryan Coogler at the NAACP Image Awards, Lindo said, “I’d just like to officially say, I appreciate, we appreciate all the support and love we have been shown in the aftermath of what happened last weekend. It means a lot to us.”

The Malcolm X star stated that the moment is a “classic case of something that could be very negative becoming very positive.”

Lindo concluded by admitting that being at the NAACP Image Awards is an absolute “honor.”