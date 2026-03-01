US strikes on Iran ignite emergency push for powers legislation: Report

US strikes on Iran ignite emergency push for war powers reform

The joint US-Israeli strikes that killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on February 28 have sparked a fierce constitutional debate in Washington. Democratic leaders are demanding an immediate vote on war powers legislation to restrain President Trump's massive and ongoing military campaign. Lawmakers from the Democratic Party have condemned the US attacks on Iran as a “dangerous and unnecessary escalation.”

Following this development, Senator Tim Kaine called on the Senate to immediately vote on legislation that would block the president’s ability to take further military action without congressional approval.

In this connection, Senator Tim Kaine-a member of the Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations Committees-said: “The Senate should immediately return to session and vote on my War Power Resolution to block the use of US forces in hostilities against Iran.”

“Every single Senator needs to go on the record about this dangerous, unnecessary, and idiotic action.”

Similarly, House of Representatives Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries echoed Kaine, stating that House Democrats are committed to forcing a floor vote on a measure to restrict Trump’s war powers regarding Iran.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer demanded on Saturday that Congress be briefed immediately on the Iran attacks. He called for an all-senators classified session and public testimony, criticizing the administration for not providing details on the threat’s scope and urgency.

He said in a statement: “The administration has not provided Congress and the American people with critical details about the scope and immediacy of the threat.”

While the recent push to restrain military authority is largely driven by the Democratic caucus, a growing contingent of Republican lawmakers has foreshadowed a rare break from the White House to join the effort.

As reported by Al Jazeera, Republican Senator Rand Paul-who also co-sponsored the war powers resolution-said in the Senate that his opposition to the war is based on constitutional principles.

The ongoing conflict in Iran has triggered a domestic crisis that may redefine the balance of power for a generation. Moreover, the coming Monday will determine whether the Department of War and the President will operate under the constraints of war powers or if the era of high-intensity war has officially arrived.