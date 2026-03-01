US and Israeli strikes on Iran: Everything you need to know

The United States and Israel have launched coordinated military strikes across Iran, including the capital Tehran, in what President Donald Trump described as “major combat operations". Attacks escalated months of tensions between both countries, nuclear and ballistic missile programmes, as well as ongoing regional conflicts.

The recent escalation of the conflict began early Saturday morning after multiple explosions were reported around the areas of Iran including University Street and the Jomhouri district, as well as areas close to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps headquarters.

The first announcement of the missile strikes was made by Israel, followed by the United States, as part of a coordinated effort, deploying one of the largest fleets of fighter jets and warships to the region in recent history.

The United States military operation was named “Epic Fury", whereas the operation carried out by the Israeli military was referred to as “Lion’s Roar", which marked the beginning of the large-scale operation against Iran's missile capability and its armed groups.

Why did US and Israel attack Iran?

The strikes occurred as tensions over Iran’s nuclear programme and its influence in the region have existed for a long time. The US and Israel have repeatedly accused Iran of escalating tensions through its uranium enrichment and the development of missiles.

US President Trump said the strikes were meant for:

Destruction of Iran’s missiles

Attacking the Iranian navy

Disrupting Iran-supported armed groups

Preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon

He also threatened Iranian military personnel, saying they should surrender for them to be granted amnesty, but if they choose to fight, they will be killed.

Iran retaliated by launching missiles into northern Israel and US military bases in the Middle East, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Bahrain, and Jordan.

Iranian authorities termed the US-Israel attack as unprovoked and illegal, saying they would respond in a crushing manner.

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei announced dead

In a dramatic turn of events, Trump claimed the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as a result of the strikes. later, to which Iran’s state media confirmed the death of the Supreme Leader, with the country observing 40 days of mourning.

According to the reports, the 40 other Iranian officials have been killed, with satellite imagery showing extensive damage to the offices of Khamenei.

Moreover, a recent Red Crescent report suggests that more than 201 people have been killed, with over 747 injured in Iran as a result of the strikes. Explosions have occurred at a school in the south of Iran, killing 108 people. In Israel, a person has been killed, with 20 injured as a result of missiles landing in central Tel Aviv. There have been casualties in the UAE as a result of Iran’s missile and drone strikes.

Following the announcement of the death of the Iranian Supreme Leader the tensions between the two nations rose to new heights. Taking to X, the Iranian officials has issued a warning that the attacks had crossed the “red line” and would receive a strong and decisive response.

The White House responded quickly to this warning and made it clear that if Iran took aggressive action against the US, it would receive an unprecedented level of force.

Is US at war with Iran?

Although the operation was termed a "major combat operation" by President Trump, no formal declaration of war has been made by Congress. The United States Constitution has given the President sweeping powers regarding war, which has led to a grey area of debate.

Countries around the world have condemned the escalating situation between the countries, with many of them urging restraint in the conflict.

Various countries, including Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, have expressed their concerns regarding the conflict, stating that there was a need to immediately stop the conflict.