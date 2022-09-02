CEC tells chief secy: Punjab must hold LG polls immediately under SC orders

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja Thursday made it clear to the Punjab chief secretary that the provincial government was bound to hold local government (LG) elections immediately under the Supreme Court (SC) orders.

He emphasised that the provincial government should be immediately told to ensure that the LG polls are held, and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should be provided with all related information including the number of union councils and wards, number of reserved seats, necessary maps and demarcation notification so that the Commission could discharge its constitutional duties.

The CEC presided over a meeting here and discussed the LG elections in Punjab. The meeting was also attended by members of the ECP, Commission secretary, Punjab chief secretary, and other officers of the Punjab government.

The ECP secretary briefed the meeting that the provincial government had sent a copy of the Local Government Act 2022 to the Election Commission for its input. The ECP had given its input and the provincial government had requested for Thursday’s meeting so that the ECP suggestions could be considered.

The ECP special secretary said the Punjab government had dissolved the local government institution in April 2019, and after the order of the Supreme Court, they were restored, whose term had also expired on Dec 31, 2021. In the meantime, he noted, the provincial government kept amending the laws from time to time, due to which it is not possible to hold elections.

Under Article 140-A of the Constitution and Section 219(4) of the Elections Act, the Election Commission is bound to hold elections within 120 days of the expiry of the term of the local government institutions.

The director general law informed the ECP that the Supreme Court had issued clear orders for holding LG polls in Punjab and that not holding elections on time was not only in violation of the constitution and law but also the order of the Supreme Court.