Karachi Blues win Women Softball Championship

KARACHI: Karachi Blues defeated Karachi Greens by two runs to win the Pakistan Diamond Jubilee KESTEC International Women Softball Championship here at the Trinity Girls Schools and College Ground.

Karachi Blues scored four runs in their first innings. In reply, Karachi Greens also scored four runs.

In the second innings, Karachi Blues scored five runs and in reply Karachi Greens managed only three runs.

In the third innings, Karachi Blues scored three more runs to take their total score to 12 runs, securing a lead of five runs.

Karachi Greens scored three runs in their final round, taking their total score to ten runs.

Karachi Blues' Zehra Ali and Bushra scored three runs each while Tooba Angel and Fizza Anwar scored two runs each. For Karachi Greens, Farasha and Nida scored three runs each while Ayesha and Pearl scored two runs each.

Karachi Greens’ Nida was declared the player of the final.