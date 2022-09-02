Spreading awareness

To avoid the hazards of climate change, it is essential awareness be spread amongst the people. The government must encourage people to reduce the use of vehicles to prevent toxic emissions. Public transport and renewable energy resources should be used. Furthermore, the government should focus on the construction of dams to address the water crisis in Pakistan.
Climate change is a great danger to Pakistan, despite the country contributing little emission of greenhouse gases. We need environment-friendly policies and good governance to help us cope with the challenges of climate change.
Asad Sajjad
Jacobabad
