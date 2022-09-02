FCEPL sets up flood relief camps

KARACHI: FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan (FCEPL) is undertaking flood relief efforts to support the affectees with food and shelter as well as medical assistance for animals, a statement said on Thursday.

The company said it was working closely with district administrations and local government authorities to provide ration bags covering 20 days of food for 2,700 families, tents for shelter, and medical camps for Livestock.

The efforts were focusing on Sukkur, Khairpur, Nara, Larkana, and Hyderabad districts, it added.

Speaking about the relief camps, FCEPL corporate affairs director Saud Pasha said they were trying to reach as many affected families as possible to provide food and shelter. “These are unprecedented times. All of us need to work together and do as much as we can for the people of Pakistan,” he urged.

FCEPL said it had also organised a voluntary donation drive for employees to generate more funds and scale impact of relief efforts. Earlier, FCEPL has also partnered with Roshan Pakistan Academy for flood relief in Balochistan, by donating dairy products to the ration packs being distributed to the affected areas.