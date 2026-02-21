Photo: Quinton Aaron reveals why he does not want to speak to wife Margarita ever again

Quinton Aaron has made serious allegations against his so-called “spiritual wife” while recovering from a spinal stroke.

The Blind Side actor accused Margarita that she misled him about her marital status and was convinced she played a role in his recent hospitalization.

According to statements shared with TMZ, Aaron described Margarita as a member of a Satanic cult and believed that she “was trying to take [him] out.”

He further stated, "[I have made it clear] “publicly, to family, close friends and the hospital staff that I don't want to see her or talk to her."

Aaron reportedly informed his family, close friends and hospital staff about his decision.

Now, he is looking forward to focusing on his recovery, faith, family and career.

Meanwhile, Margarita has strongly denied these accusations. Speaking to TMZ, she insisted she never tried to harm Aaron.

In fact she claimed to love him, even encouraging him to adopt a healthier lifestyle.

She also described herself as a spiritual woman of God, stating, "If anything came from ‘spirits’ or ‘satanic’ it’s from Quinton’s side of the family."

Regarding her marital status, Margarita claimed Aaron was aware that her estranged husband had refused to sign divorce papers.