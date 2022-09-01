Over 160 leave for studies on scholarship

Islamabad : The European Union has sent the largest batch of Pakistani students to European universities on scholarships.

The European Union Delegation to Pakistan hosted a pre-departure event for the recipients of the EU’s flagship Erasmus Mundus Joint Master scholarships in 2022. This year, the highest ever number of 166 Pakistani students, 86 men and 80 women, have received scholarships to study in universities in the European Union.

The event, organised in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in Islamabad, not only celebrated the success of the Erasmus Mundus Joint Master scholarship holders but also provided an opportunity for networking amongst the peers and Erasmus+ Alumni.

EU Chargé d’Affaires Thomas Seiler said, “Today we congratulate the young men and women who will embark on an educational and cultural journey through Erasmus+. They will return after some months with strong knowledge and rich experience. This will be of large benefit for them in their future professional lives.”

He said the results of the scholarship’s selection demonstrated that Pakistani students are well prepared and that the Pakistani universities provide them with necessary skills to compete at global level.

Ms Seiler said he was particularly pleased to see more students from Pakistan have accessed the Erasmus+ programme.

This year, 3,013 students from 133 countries were selected for the Erasmus Mundus Joint Master scholarships. Pakistan was 1st in the world of scholarships awarded and remained the top country in terms of scholarship applications. This shows the big interest of young Pakistanis in the EU, which we feel we are obliged to honour.