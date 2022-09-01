Irreversible damage

Widespread destruction has been caused due to the recent rains, especially in the provinces of Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. There are ongoing debates in the media regarding what could have been done to avoid or reduce the damage.
It is surprising that the government was not prepared for such an emergency. Unfortunately, no amount of financial or material help from the government, donor countries and philanthropists will ever be able to compensate the losses of the victims.
Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari
Islamabad
