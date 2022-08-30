New RDA chairman assumes charge

Rawalpindi: Tariq Mehmood Murtaza has taken the charge of the chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), says a press release.
Earlier, the Housing Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department (HUD & PHED), Government of the Punjab has issued a notification to act charge of Chairman RDA to Tariq Mehmood Murtaza. Previously Tariq Mehmood Murtaza had also served as RDA chairman.
After assuming charge, he said that he will play a constructive role for the development of Rawalpindi Division. He expressed his determination that more reforms will be brought for the betterment of RDA whereas work will be done on an emergency basis to provide more facilities to the honorable citizens.
The Director General RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa and other officers welcomed the newly appointed Chairman RDA on his arrival at the office.
Rawalpindi:Additional Deputy Commissioner General and Managing Director of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company ...
Rawalpindi:Police have arrested four gamblers and recovered bet money Rs33,000 and four mobile phones from their...
Islamabad:The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board on Monday decided to launch strict action against the tourists and...
Rawalpindi:Another 39 individuals have tested positive for dengue fever in the last 24 hours in this region of the...
Islamabad:Islamabad Capital Territory administration has arrested four shopkeepers for overcharging and not...
Rawalpindi:The residents of various areas of Rawalpindi city are facing many problems due to caved-in, pothole-ridden...
Comments