New RDA chairman assumes charge

Rawalpindi: Tariq Mehmood Murtaza has taken the charge of the chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), says a press release.

Earlier, the Housing Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department (HUD & PHED), Government of the Punjab has issued a notification to act charge of Chairman RDA to Tariq Mehmood Murtaza. Previously Tariq Mehmood Murtaza had also served as RDA chairman.

After assuming charge, he said that he will play a constructive role for the development of Rawalpindi Division. He expressed his determination that more reforms will be brought for the betterment of RDA whereas work will be done on an emergency basis to provide more facilities to the honorable citizens.

The Director General RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa and other officers welcomed the newly appointed Chairman RDA on his arrival at the office.