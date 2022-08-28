Change or fail

Einstein once described insanity as doing the same thing again and again and expecting different results. It is time we stopped repeating our political experiments with martial rule and democracy and think of new, out of the box solutions. First, we need to scrap the present set up and replace it with a setup of well-reputed public and private sector professionals, who have a proven track record of achievement. There should be equal representation of all provinces in this set up.
Second, we need to separate the administrative function from the financial. All financial decisions and funding should be in the hands of a select group of professionals who disburse or access funds in accordance with the needs of ground realities rather than political expediency. Finally, the performance of the government should be judged on the basis of a criteria which prioritizes the welfare of the common man.
Kamal Hyat
Lahore
