Inquiry reports confirm merit violation at SBBWU

PESHAWAR: Senate of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, in its emergency meeting the other day, thoroughly discussed the Governor Inspection Team’s (GIT) and Higher Education Department’s (HED) separate inquiry reports and referred the reports to the university’s syndicate for necessary action.

An emergency meeting was held at the Governor’s House with acting governor/chancellor public sector universities Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani in the chair. The meeting was briefed about the two inquiry reports. The reports stated that merit was violated in appointments to administrative positions. The former vice-chancellor misused her authority to make appointments in violation of the merit, the report stated.

The HED report said that the pro-vice-chancellor of the university also misused her powers while taking decisions with regard to administrative measures and appointments.

The Senate referred the reports to the syndicate to look into them in line with the model statutes and university act. The syndicate was also directed to submit its report to the Senate within 30 days.