Fazl asks party workers to set up relief camps

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUIF) Maulana Fazlur Rehman has asked party workers at the grassroots level to come forward and help the rain and flood-affected people.

“I ask all the organisations functioning under the auspices of the JUIF at the lower level to come forward and establish relief camps to mobilise philanthropists to arrange relief items,” said Maulana Fazlur Rehman in a video message.

While considering it a national and religious duty to help out the flood victims in this difficult time, he directed party workers to provide food, accommodation and other required relief items to the people in flood-affected areas.

He said the government was taking measures on its part for rescue and relief of the flood-hit people.

The JUIF chief said steps were being taken to mobilise the world and arrange funds for relief and rehabilitation of the flood-affected people, but it was not advisable at all to sit with fingers crossed and wait for the government’s assistance to come in.

He said ministers were also visiting respective areas but they were feelings of helplessness or powerlessness against widespread destruction all around.

The administration seemed to be helpless and making calls, saying the situation had gone beyond human power or capacity.

He also appealed to workers in those districts where there was no flood to set up relief camps in their areas to provide cooked food to flood-stricken people.