Motorway Police initiate road safety measures

LAHORE: The Motorway Police has launched road safety measures while ensuring the dashboard camera in public service vehicles, mandatory medical fitness certificate of drivers, and two drivers’ policies on long routes on the directions of IG Khalid Mahmood. Additional IG Dr Usman Anwar said this during a tree plantation drive at NHMP building complex Babu Sabu on Wednesday.

The Zonal Commander M Nadim, SSP Nasir Aziz Virk and NHMP officers and their families were also present on the occasion. Dr Usman Anwar said that people should realize that the upbringing of these implanted saplings is necessary to provide a pollution-free atmosphere to the coming generations.

He said that maximum tree plantation would be made for the better future of Pakistan and added that trees are also eco-friendly. He added that plants provide oxygen and nutritional needs, provide shade nests to birds, and reduce heat intensity.