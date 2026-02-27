Photo: Timothée Chalamet reveals how he manages to choose the best roles for himself

Timothée Chalamet has revealed the key instinct he relies on when deciding which projects to take on.

During a candid conversation with Matthew McConaughey, the actor responded to a fan question about how he chooses his roles and when trusting his instincts has been intimidating.

Chalamet shared his thoughts by saying, "The instinct is to work with great directors, first and foremost. If you’re trying to do a great performance, but you don’t have somebody wrangling it in a good way, it doesn’t come to fruition."

He went on to reflect on taking a risk with one of his recent films.

He also addressed, "The riskiest thing was 'Wonka.' It was an untraditional career step, in that I had done serious movies already. But that director, Paul King — 'Paddington' and 'Paddington 2' are tremendous movies to me."

"I feel like that movie didn’t get its fair shake, even though it was financially successful. I honestly thought it was kinda punk rock to do something that wasn’t so cool, about drugs or something. But I don’t think people really took it that way. It is what it is. I got some free chocolate out of it."

Despite the gamble, Chalamet suggested that trusting the right filmmaker remains the most important factor in his decisions.