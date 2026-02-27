Kate Middleton plays rock-paper-scissors in the rain

Kate Middleton and Prince William, the Prince and Princcess of Wales travelled to Wales on Thursday as part of their royal visit.

During their visit to Powys ahead of St. David's Day celebration, Kate delighted young fans as she stopped and greeted the crowd despite the rain. In one heartwarming moment, the future Queen of Britain joined children in a spontaneous game of rock-paper-scissors.

The Princess of Wales was spotted laughing after narrowly losing both rounds.

In another sweet moment, the eldest daughter-in-law of King Charles hugged children waving Welsh flags. She also accepted a handmade necklace from a young girl, allowing the child to fasten it around her neck.

Prince William and Kate Middleton marked their visit ahead of St. David's Day and in order to honour it, they wore traditional daffodil pins. For their visit, the Prince and Princess of Wales met volunteers, visited local projects to support youth wellbeing at the Oriel Davies Gallery.

The official Instagram handle of the Wales shared glimpse from their visit, stating, "Celebrating volunteers in Llanidloes."

"Visiting The Hanging Gardens in Powys. A vibrant hub bringing people together through sustainable living, creativity and community spirit."

"At the centre of it all are the volunteers, whose dedication keeps this space thriving," it concluded.