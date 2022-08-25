Removing ambiguities

In a democracy, decisions are taken with the consensus of all stakeholders for better transparency and inclusiveness. All state institutions are supposed to take up equal burden for advancing democratic norms. Before the 18th Amendment, the chief justice of Pakistan would nominate judges against vacant seats in the Supreme Court, followed by a ceremonial approval of the president. Later, the constitutional amendment redefined the appointment procedure. A judicial commission, comprising members from diverse backgrounds, is supposed to nominate the judges collectively and send the names to the Parliamentary Committee for approval. However, since the new provision is subjected to various interpretations, the CJP has assumed a far bigger role in judicial appointments than other commission members. A few top judges have stated that a fair and transparent selection process be evolved to avoid conflict.
A fair selection mechanism in consultation with all stakeholders must be evolved. Parliament should also take steps to remove the existing ambiguities.
Asad Aziz
Khushab
Unfortunately, the government and opposition are busy banning and boycotting each other, while the mainstream media...
This letter refers to the article ‘Fixing PIA’ by Ammar Habib Khan. The writer’s proposal to bifurcate the...
This letter refers to the article ‘Where do we go from here?’ by Aasiya Riaz. The writer explained how Pakistan...
Former PM Imran Khan’s cabinet member, Shahbaz Gill is facing sedition charges due to comments he made on a private...
The district of Chiniot is suffering countless unnecessary road accidents due to the dilapidated state of the...
This refers to the news report ‘CJP refers to impression of legislation for personal benefits’ . The opinion...
Comments