Man kidnapped for ransom

PESHAWAR: Armed men in uniform kidnapped a tribesman for ransom from Al Haram Town near Hayatabadon Sunday.
Locals said armed men coming in a car, three of whom were wearing uniform similar to police, kidanpped Shafiq from outside his house in the township. The family later received a call to arrange Rs 40 million for the release of the kidnapped person. Police have started an investigation.
Weeks back, a leader of Awami National Party, Sardar Hussain Babak, had revealed that well-off people were being kidanapped for ransom by people , some of whom use to be in uniform.
PESHAWAR: KP Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Sardar Faisal Amin Gandapur on Sunday visited the...
MANSEHRA: The Tehreek-i-Sooba Hazara on Sunday warned the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government against possible closure of...
MARDAN: Provincial president of Anjuman-e-Huqooq-e-Tahaffuz Kashtkaran Naimat Shah on Sunday condemned Federal...
PESHAWAR: With a majority of the public sector hospitals having suspended cardiac procedures under the government’s...
LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission has shuttered 173 quacks’ treatment centres during the last two weeks.In...
LAHORE: Lahore police enrolled more than 300,000 tenants under Tenant Registration System during the current...
Comments