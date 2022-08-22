Man kidnapped for ransom

PESHAWAR: Armed men in uniform kidnapped a tribesman for ransom from Al Haram Town near Hayatabadon Sunday.

Locals said armed men coming in a car, three of whom were wearing uniform similar to police, kidanpped Shafiq from outside his house in the township. The family later received a call to arrange Rs 40 million for the release of the kidnapped person. Police have started an investigation.

Weeks back, a leader of Awami National Party, Sardar Hussain Babak, had revealed that well-off people were being kidanapped for ransom by people , some of whom use to be in uniform.