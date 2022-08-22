Bitter years

This August 14, Pakistan celebrated its diamond jubilee. Being among those who participated in the freedom movement in his youth, I celebrated the occasion but not without some sorrow. While there is a lot to celebrate in terms of getting freedom from the British and the Indian extremists, we have had a less than fulfilling journey over the past 75 years. We lost half the country by our silver jubilee. We had four military dictatorships and the rest of the time the country was at the mercy of self-serving politicians.

Our democracy is sailing on a sinking ship, which if not plugged will capsize sooner than we think. However, our leaders are keeping up with their selfish ways and are busy mudslinging. If they don’t realize the gravity of the situation and unite to strengthen the failing economy and give relief to people, I am afraid we may soon be looking at another 1971-like tragedy.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad