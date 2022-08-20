Minister assures implementation of labour laws

LAHORE:A delegation of All-Pakistan Workers Confederation led by its General Secretary Khurshid Ahmad called on Punjab Labour Minister Ansar Majeed Khan here on Friday.

Talking to delegation, the minister said that govt would ensure effective implementation of Labour welfare laws particularly implementation of minimum wages. The provision of social justice and social security to the workers and implementation of Workers Welfare Fund Law for providing free education to the children of the workers will also be ensured, he said.

The minister promised to ensure safe and healthy working conditions to prevent accidents and occupational diseases at work place and ensure standard medical facilities to the workers and their families. He said the government would raise old age pension for industrial and commercial workers which had not been raised for several years.

Provision of facilities to ordinary people priority: minister: Punjab Transport Minister Muneeb Sultan Cheema Friday said providing facilities to the common man was top priority of the government.

Addressing a meeting on the issue of feeder route buses of PMA on Bahawalpur-Lodhran route, the minister said feeder buses on the route would be provided according to passengers load.

The Secretary Transport, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division, DC Bahawalpur, DC Lodhran, GM Operations PMA, CEO PTC and Chairman Daewoo Pakistan also attended the meeting. The participants discussed legal and financial matters pertaining to feeder buses’ routes and it was decided that Bahawalpur-Lodhran Speedo feeder routes would remain operational.

The minister assured the representatives of Daewoo Pakistan to clear all their arrears. The meeting was told that three more buses would be arranged after the consultation with the Punjab Chief Minister and the summary of the purchase 200 buses was in process and buses would be given routes according to need. The minister said all hurdles on the route would be removed.