Help needed

The monsoon has caused severe rural and urban flooding in Sindh. Much of the infrastructure has been damaged, leaving many people homeless. Additionally, crops have been destroyed and farmers are on the brink of destitution.
Despite the immense damage, the local administration is nowhere to be seen. When the government fails its people, it seems appropriate that victims hope for international bodies such as the UN or USAID to come to their rescue.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
