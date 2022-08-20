Qasim Naveed holds meeting

SUKKUR: Special Assistant to the Sindh CM Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar presided over a meeting to review relief work after the damage caused by the recent rains.

The Sindh ASCM said due to the recent rains, crops and other properties were severely damaged in Tando Muhammad Khan district, however Sindh government extended help to the rain-affected people. He directed the concerned authorities to drain the inundated water accumulated after the rains. Later, the SACM visited different areas of TMK and reviewed the relief works and said the provincial government would not leave its people and provide all possible help.