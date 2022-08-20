LG polls campaign Ghani, Shehla quit Sindh cabinet

KARACHI: Two members of the Sindh cabinet on Friday submitted their resignations to Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to take part in the election campaign of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) for the upcoming local government polls in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Taking to his social media handle, Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources Saeed Ghani said he had submitted his resignation to the CM for taking part in the election campaign of the party.

He further said his resignation was yet to be approved as decision in this regard would be taken by the PPP’s leadership, including the CM. The minister said he wanted to take part in the election campaign along with the activists of the party in his capacity as PPP’s Karachi chapter president.

Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza also submitted her resignation to the CM for taking part in the election campaign of the party for the upcoming local government polls.