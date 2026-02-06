King Charles searches for fresh talent after brother Andrew's move

King Charles is looking for a new team member at Sandringham.

Just days after his younger brother ex-Prince Andrew moved to his new home, Charles' beloved estate has advertised for a new chef.

As per the advertisement shared on the website, Royal estate is looking for a "skilled and passionate chef to join our culinary team."

It further revealed that "there will be a requirement to assist the Head Chef in menu engineering and concept development… therefore will need to have a knowledge of, and interest in, many different styles of food and service."

Furthermore, the successful candidate will be making meals for Charles and preparing "high-quality meals," displaying "highest standards of service."

Sandringham is one of King Charles' favourite residences and has been closely linked to the royal family for generations. The estate is traditionally where the monarch and his relatives spend the festive season.

It is pertinent to mention that with Buckingham Palace undergoing major refurbishment until 2027, Sandringham has become increasingly significant as both a private retreat and working residence for the King and Queen.