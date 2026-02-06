YouTube experiments with new desktop layout

YouTube is testing a new desktop layout which chnages the display of recommended videos on the watch page. The feature has not been officially announced and appears to be part of a limited experiment which only a few users can access.

The test shows users which recommended videos they should watch. The rumoured update has received mixed reactions from users who participated in it.

According to recent rumours surfacing, the update replaces YouTube’s compact right-hand sidebar with much larger video thumbnails. The change decreases visible recommendations for users, as they have to scroll down to access content that used to appear in the initial screen display. Some users describe the layout as cluttered and distracting rather than helpful.

Users are sharing the screenshots of the possible new UI on Reddit and X, where they have criticised the design. One user described the experience as “bordering on usable”, while others questioned whether the change improves accessibility.

Others also said the larger thumbnails draw attention away from the main video, which remains the focus of the page.

The rumoured redesign does not appear to stop at the sidebar. Users claim the comments section now takes up nearly half of the horizontal space, splitting the screen more evenly between comments and recommendations. This adjustment further changes how the page feels and functions, especially for viewers used to YouTube’s long-standing layout.

The feature remains unconfirmed because YouTube has not announced its release yet. The company regularly tests new user interface designs, but only some of these designs reach their complete launch stage.